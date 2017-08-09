8th TSC EOD techs support Mine Action Training Center in Vietnam

8th Theater Sustainment Command

FORT SHAFTER — Soldiers from across U.S. Army-Pacific, including explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) technicians from the 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in conjunction with Golden West Humanitarian Foundation, held a closing ceremony and certificate presentation for 11 Vietnam Mine Action Training Center students on July 27.

The students had increased their unexploded ordnance, or UXO, de-mining technical knowledge and brought themselves one step closer to International Mine Action Standards (IMAS) proficiency.

This training evolution is one of many past and upcoming bilateral engagements as the U.S. and Vietnam continue their partnership of providing for a safe and secure environment while jointly addressing the legacy of war issue.

The ceremony was held in Dong Ha, Quang Tri Province, only kilometers away from the 17th Parallel, or DMZ, which constituted the border between North Vietnamese and South Vietnamese forces during the Vietnam War.

In addition, the ceremony was conducted on “Remembrance Day” in Vietnam, also known as Martyr’s Day. It’s a memorial day that honors those who died in service or were injured during the Vietnam War and other military engagements within Vietnam and abroad.

