RHC-P Soldiers compete for the honor to wear the GAFPB badge

Story and photo by Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P) Soldiers competed in the 2017 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) event co-hosted by the 303rd Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), here.

Soldiers from RHC-P competed alongside over 200 Soldiers from units around Oahu.

The GAFPB (German for “Abzeichen für Leistungen im Truppendienst”) is a decoration of the German Armed Forces, authorized for wear by the U.S. military, and awarded to Soldiers of all ranks. The GAFPB is one of the few approved foreign awards, and it is one of the most sought after awards to achieve.

“As a Soldier who has earned a GAFPB badge, it was natural for me to step up and assist with the coordination of this year’s event,” stated Master Sgt. Javier Najera, noncommissioned officer in charge, RHC-P. “Master Sgt. Elisa Todd was also a driving force during the planning and execution of this event. She stepped up and worked side by side with me to ensure all participants experienced a streamlined process so that they could perform to their highest ability.”

RHC-P participants included Army Medicine Soldiers from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks (USAHC-SB), Dental Health Command-Pacific (DHC-P), Public Health Command-Pacific (PHC-P), and 18th Medical Command-Deployment Support (18th MEDCOM).

Competitors faced four events over the course of three days.

During day one of the competition, the first task Soldiers were challenged with was a 100-meter swim while wearing the Army Combat Uniform, or ACU. Swimmers had a time constraint of four minutes and upon completion of the swim had to tread water and remove their ACUs.

Day one continued in the afternoon with the basic fitness test consisting of an 11-by-10-meter sprint, a chin-up test and a 1,000-meter run.

A pistol qualification test awaited competitors on the second day. Individuals fired an M9 in a prone position (two shots), kneeling position (two shots) and standing position (two shots).

The last day of competition was for ruck marches. Each Soldier rucked while carrying a 33-pound rucksack.

In the end, 13 RHC-P Soldiers earned a silver badge, while eight RHC-P Soldiers earned a bronze badge. Each competitor’s achievement was recognized at an award ceremony held on Hamilton Field, here, Aug. 10. Leaders from around the island came out to honor those who competed in this year’s event.

“The Soldiers who competed for the GAFPB this week are an example of the strength of force in our ranks,” said Sgt. Maj. Richard Watson, senior enlisted adviser, RHC-P. “I am proud of this team of RHC-P Soldiers, as they carry on the tradition of Army excellence and represent the Army’s No. 1 priority: readiness.”

Category: News