2IBCT engineers train at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center

CAMP ATTERBURY, Indiana — Engineers assigned to the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sharpened their skills at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC), here, July 17 to Aug. 16.

MUTC can be described as a combat engineer’s playground, offering 1,000 acres for full-immersion contemporary urban training with a 180-acre reservoir, extensive searchable/maneuverable and instrumented utility tunnel system and even a flooded community.

The opportunity to train at MUTC stemmed from 2IBCT’s partnership with 1st Bn., 151st Inf. Regt. of the Indiana National Guard, as part of the Army’s Associated Units Pilot Program, which pairs an active duty unit with Guard or Reserve components prior to mobilization.

For 2IBCT, the pairing also provides diverse training opportunities in one the Army’ most premier training areas.

“Training at Muscatatuck is important because it allows progression in some of our mission essential tasks,” said Lt. Col. James Kruger, commander, 65th BEB. “We are also developing our relationship with our partnered unit 1-151, based out of Indiana, as well as training in a complex environment that we don’t get here in Hawaii.”

Throughout the training deployment, Soldiers of the 65th BEB sharpened their warfighting skills by conducting underground facility training, river reconnaissance training, clearance breaching, CBRN training, as well as a platoon live-fire exercise.

Staff Sgt. Kerry Washington, team leader, B Company, described the river reconnaissance training as very important because it gives Soldiers the ability to be more versatile.

“We don’t have to use the roadways; we can actually engage the enemy on the opposite end of the river,” said Washington.

Leveraging the expansive tunnel systems of MUTC, engineers of 65th BEB were able to conduct realistic subterranean combat training.

“You never know what you are going to encounter here,” said Pfc. Nathan Duran. “If we encounter tunnels or underground places, we know exactly what to do, and there should be a second thought because we trained for it. You have to check doors for trip wires, make sure that’s not rigged and make sure you breach it properly because you don’t want you or your team to get hit.”

