599th Trans. Bde. and partners upload 25th CAB on M/V Jean Anne

Story and photos by

Donna Klapakis

599th Transportation Brigade Public Affairs

PEARL HARBOR — The 599th Transportation Brigade and partners uploaded 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, cargo and equipment onto the M/V Jean Anne during port operations, here, Aug. 16.

Frank Viray, 599th traffic management specialist, said teamwork was responsible for the move’s success.

“We’re loading the ship with help from Team Pasha, Team FLC and Team 25th CAB,” Viray said. “We have two shifts and everything is going very well. We trained Cargo Handling Battalion 8, and they are taking care of the lashing.”

Navy Chief Petty Officer Mike Rosenberg from NCHB 8 in the Bronx, New York, was leading the cargo handling battalion.

“We have people here from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York,” Rosenberg said. “We had to train the new people for four days before the upload. It was great training. We had three experienced people here who helped run the training. Everybody else was newer.

“We don’t drive the vehicles on. We let the Army drive and we secure the cargo on the ship,” he explained.

Staff Sgt. Angel Santiago, 25th CAB noncommissioned officer in charge of mobility, said he was pleased with the move.

“Everything is going smooth and faster than we thought,” Santiago said. “We are ahead of schedule. Even with minor issues, I’m happy with the move.”

Robert Meno, cargo distribution chief for the 836th Trans. Battalion described the move.

“The Jean Anne came in at 7 a.m., and let down the ramp at 7:50 a.m.,” he said. “The first piece was uploaded at 8:15. From there on, we loaded the containers using trucks to load. We loaded the vehicles at the same times. That type of cargo was done by 11:30 a.m.

“After the lunch break, they began loading the helicopters. The first helo loaded at 12:45 p.m. There are a few leftover trucks that have to be loaded onto the deck after the helicopters because of their height, which was greater than the 13-foot limit on the other deck, and to balance out the weight for the stow plan. I project completion by 1900, although we are short on tug drivers for the helicopters today.”

Before the port operation, members of the 599th and the 836th Deployment and Distribution Management Team (DDMT) worked with 25th CAB as they had their cargo inspected at the Multifunctional Deployment Facility (MDF) on Wheeler Army Airfield.

“We sent a two-person advanced team in early last week to help the unit down at the MDF,” said Lt. Col. Clydea Prichard-Brown, 836th Trans. Bn. commander and DDMT leader. “They had some problems with their forms, and we were able to assist them with that before they came to the port.”

Clayton Maciorowski, 599th information technology specialist, said the work went well from an information technology standpoint.

“I have just been adding people onto the scanners and making sure there are no issues with IT equipment or software. We’ve also been testing radios that we purchased recently. We have a problem with radios when you get too far into the ship, so we’ve been working to find a repeater for them.”

Prichard-Brown said she appreciated working the move.

“It is a great opportunity to have a mission like this to train all of our new people on how we do missions,” she said.

The last piece of cargo was loaded at 7:08 p.m., and the ship sailed at 6 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Participating in the move were the 599th Trans. Bde., 836th Trans. Bn., 837th Trans. Bn., Guam Detachment, Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, 25th CAB, 18th Trans. Det. Movement Control Team, and Pasha Hawaii.

Category: News