8th TSC honors retirees in celebration of service

Story and photo by

Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command celebrated the service of five sustainers during a Celebration of Service retirement ceremony at the Hale Ikena, here, Aug. 17.

The Soldiers honored retired after serving a total of 115 years of service to our nation.

Hosting the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, commanding general of the 8th TSC, who thanked the retirees for their selfless service of 20 years or more.

“Being a Soldier can be such a rewarding, purposeful part of your life because you get to make a difference in the lives of those you serve with every day, and keep our nation safe. But, it’s also often stressful, tiring and sometimes even lonely, especially when you’re serving overseas and away from your loved ones,” said Davidson. “But despite those challenges, everyone here has dedicated two decades of their lives, or more, to the profession of arms you represent so impeccably. It is my honor to help recognize you today.”

Honored during the ceremony were the following:

•Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Binford, previous senior enlisted leader for the 8th TSC;

•Master Sgt. Kevin Conley, chief paralegal noncommissioned officer for the 8th TSC;

•Master Sgt. Davidson Dominique, operations sergeant for the 8th Military Police Brigade;

•Master Sgt. Michael Dudley, senior maintenance supervisor for the 8th MP Bde.; and

•Staff Sgt. Leroy Holmes Jr., advanced culinary NCO for the 8th Special Troops Battalion.

In her closing, Davidson noted the impact each retiree had on the 8th TSC and the Army throughout their years of service.

“Your devotion has made us a better Army, and your dedication has made us a better TSC,” she said. “Your contribution will be felt for years to come, and your legacy will live on through each and every person you have mentored and impacted.”

Category: News