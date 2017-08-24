LSSLF to save Sustainers’ time and build readiness

Story and photos by

Sgt. Ian Ives

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — What about an organization determines its overall success? Leadership.

With this in mind, Col. Dennis H. Levesque, the newest commander for the 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, gathered leaders from the company level and up, Aug. 3-4, to hold the first Lightning Support Senior Leaders Forum.

The LSSLF was designed as an open discussion conference to better plan, execute and manage time for units within the Lightning Support brigade.

“There needs to be collective buy-in from the organization,” said Levesque. “I think I would be stupid if did not take their experiences, ideas and understanding of the current reality, and leverage that for the good of the entire organization.”

Understanding that he cannot know every single unit’s individual training needs, Levesque wanted to create an event that would give leaders an opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions. With Levesque only having taken command on June 30, this would also give him more insight into what problems his unit’s leaders have been facing.

In order to have the LSSLF, Levesque tasked Maj. Kevin Hoffman, the brigade operations officer, with organizing the event.

“The intent was building a shared mission vision for the entire brigade,” said Hoffman. “We wanted to focus on core essentials and get away from redundant meetings.”

The LSSLF began with a large open discussion, and ended with leaders building a long range training calendar for the next two years. The Lightning Support Brigade is now able to create predictability within its ranks, and in turn save time, he said.

“The long range planning will help give time back to the Soldiers, so they can focus on their individual readiness,” said Hoffman.

Though the conference and planning portion of the LSSLF was a critical to the training, leaders who attended also completed the “pillbox hike” on the north side of Oahu.

“The purpose of the hike was to get out of that conference setting, so leaders could come together and have a shared experience together,” said Hoffman. “You won’t remember just sitting around at a conference, so we wanted to add in something to reinforce team-building.”

At the end of the LSSLF, leaders were able to leave knowing that their brigade commander fully supported them and their units, he said.

“It’s not just me commanding this brigade,” said Levesque. “It goes back to ’ohana; this is our family and we are going to make decisions collectively as a family.”

Category: News