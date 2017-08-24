Newly activated

-
A detachment of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Hawaii became part of the 25th Infantry Division, with “Patch” and “Activation” ceremonies at the 25th ID headquarters, Aug. 17. Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli (at podium), commanding general, 25th ID, hosted the ceremony.
The Reserve Soldiers will remain under the administrative control of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command, but will fall under the operational control of the 25th ID, to be activated with the division during contingencies.
(Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Anderson, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
-
-
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (right, D-Hawaii), who is also a U.S. Army Reserve major, has served with Lt. Col. Tsuda (center), the new commander of the new Main Command Post Operational Detachment, which was activated at Schofield Barracks, Aug. 17. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Anderson, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
-
-
The Tsuda family poses for a remembrance photo. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Anderson, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
