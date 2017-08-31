3 in Black Hawk crash declared deceased

25th Infantry Division

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Officials have declared three crew members from the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off the island of Oahu, Aug. 15, deceased.

The Armed Forces Medical Examiner declared 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam, and Sgt. Michael L. Nelson deceased after analysis of organic matter discovered among recovered debris matched their DNA.

•1st Lt. Bailey, 26, whose home of record is listed as Hope Mills, North Carolina, entered active duty military service in August 2015 as an aviation officer. She was assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

Bailey’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Aviator Badge.

•Staff Sgt. Milam, 33, whose home of record is listed as Jenkins, Kentucky, entered active duty military service in August 2011 as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer. She was assigned to Co. A, 2nd Bn., 25th Avn. Regt., 25th CAB, 25th ID.

Milam’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal with two loops, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with award numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, and the Aviation Badge.

•Sgt. Nelson, 30, whose home of record is listed as Antioch, Tennessee, entered active duty military service in July 2006 as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer. He was assigned to Co. A, 2nd Bn., 25th Avn. Regt., 25th CAB, 25th ID.

Nelson’s awards and decorations include the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Army Good Conduct Medal with three loops, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon with award numeral 3, the NATO Medal, and the Aviation Badge. He deployed twice to Afghanistan.

Bailey, Milam, and Nelson were three of five crew members onboard the UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed during a night training mission off Kaena Point. Search and rescue operations for the crew were suspended Aug. 21 after the Soldiers could not be located despite sustained search efforts supported by aircraft and ships for more than five days.

The other two members of the crew remain listed as “duty status-whereabouts unknown,” or DUSTWUN.

Recovery and salvage efforts supported by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and the 25th ID are currently underway. There is no timetable for completion of these operations. The circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation.

While recovery and salvage operations are ongoing, debris from the crash may still be floating in the water or possibly be found on shore. Debris from the crash is considered hazardous and should only be recovered by recovery teams with the proper training and personal protective equipment. The debris poses potential risk and could cause serious bodily harm due to sharp edges.

Aircraft Debris

Those who see or encounter debris consistent with this type of aircraft, along the north and west side of Oahu, as well the southern and eastern sides of Kauai, are asked to report it to responders by calling the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Staff Duty Officer at (808) 656-1080.

