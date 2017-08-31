Preventive services help take command of health

TRICARE

News Release

Taking your health for granted is easy to do when you’re feeling great. But seeing your doctor only when you feel terrible misses the point of preventive health care.

It’s better to identify and manage potential health issues before you experience recognizable symptoms – and before they become life threatening.

TRICARE covers many preventive health services at no cost, giving you every reason to visit your doctor regularly.

Seek preventive services

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S.? Because risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure and/or high LDL cholesterol, a person may not be aware that she has these conditions. But conditions like this can be discovered with cholesterol and blood pressure screenings during a doctor’s visit.

Taking command of your health means being proactive. Cancer screenings, well-woman exams, immunizations and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HP&DP) exams can help identify potential health issues.

Catching a condition, disease or illness in the earliest stages gives you the best chance of managing or treating it. Talk to your doctor about your family history and risk factors to decide which preventative screenings are appropriate for you.

Never too early

Preventive health applies to children as well as adults. TRICARE covers well-child care exams for children from birth to age 6. During these visits, the doctor will make sure that your child is on track with developmental milestones, weight, immunizations and overall health.

Healthy choices

Another way you can be proactive with your health is by making smart choices every day. Good nutrition, plenty of exercise and not smoking helps lower your risk for many chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, some cancers and diabetes.

Regular physical activity also improves mental health and strengthens bones and muscles. Preventive health means taking command of your own health. Learn how TRICARE is with you every step of the way.

TAMC Tip

Access to care available

“Access to care can mean many things here at Tripler,” said Patti Myers, Tripler Army Medical Center Patient Advocate. “One of them is Relay Health.

“Relay Health is instant messaging and a great way for patients to have instant access to providers throughout the hospital,” she explained.

For more information on Relay Health go to https://app.mil.relayhealth.com/.

Category: Health