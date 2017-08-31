Ready, aim…FIRE!

-
Combat engineers assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, inspect M26 shotguns at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Soldiers conducted annual training with their shotguns, M4 carbines, and M9 pistols at the Marine Corps rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pvt. William Pickett, a combat engineer to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires an M9 pistol at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Soldier was qualifying with the pistol prior to a stress shoot at the Marine Corps rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Marcus Washington, a combat engineer to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, loads a magazine for an M9 pistol at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Soldier was qualifying with the pistol prior to a stress shoot at the Marine Corps rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Marcus Washington, a combat engineer to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires an M9 pistol at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Soldier was qualifying with the pistol prior to a stress shoot at the Marine Corps rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Cameron Manuel, a combat engineer to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires an M9 pistol at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Soldier was qualifying with the pistol prior to a stress shoot at the Marine Corps rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Marcus Washington, a combat engineer to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, drags a simulated casualty during a stress shoot at Puuloa Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2017. The stress shoot encompassed firing both the M4 carbine and M9 pistol. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
