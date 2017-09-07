196th Infantry bids fond ‘aloha and malama pono’ to Dan Hoeh

Story and photos by

Capt. Rich Diegel

196th Infantry Brigade

HONOLULU — Soldiers and civilians of the 196th Infantry Brigade and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPRMC) celebrated the retirement of Dan Hoeh (Phoenix 07), director of Instrumentation Training Analysis Computer Simulations and Support (ITACSS), here, Aug. 31.

Hoeh had recently retired after more than 44 years of active federal service.

Following 20 successful years as an Air Defense officer, Hoeh continued his service to the country as a Department of the Army civilian. All 25 years of his civilian career were spent in the U.S. Army’s Combat Training Center program.

He was promoted through the GS ranks, culminating with a promotion to ITACCS director at Joint Multinational Readiness Capability (JMRC), in Hohenfels, Germany, prior to his assignment at JPMRC.

In March 2014, Hoeh accepted the position of ITACCS director for JPMRC, with appointment at Schofield Barracks. Since then, he has been responsible for the successful growth of JPMRC, from inception through five successful training rotations at the brigade combat team level to include units from Hawaii, Alaska, Iowa, Canada and Washington, as well as several multinational exercises in Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines, cumulatively encompassing more than 30,000 Soldiers.

For his 44 years of dedicated service, at his retirement, Hoeh was awarded with the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award, a Certificate of Retirement and a Certificate of Appreciation, all endorsed by the U.S. Army-Pacific commander.

