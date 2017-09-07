94th AAMDC integrates missile, air defense support at UFG

Sgt. 1st Class Claudio R. Tejada

94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM — Key leaders, senior and junior Soldiers from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined U.S., Korean and United Nations forces in the Republic of Korea for the annual exercise Ulchi Freedom Guardian, or UFG, Aug. 21-31.

UFG is a U.S. and Republic of Korea defense-oriented warfighting exercise conducted annually to enhance readiness and protect the region while maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The exercise is modeled in computer-simulated scenarios designed to engage government and military organizations. It makes them react to numerous crisis scenarios that even include the civilian population on the peninsula.

Although part of the exercise was computer simulated, South Korean forces train in real-life action exercises to ensure they are prepared for potential terrorist, chemical or weapon attacks.

There are approximately 28,000 service members stationed in South Korea and an estimated 17,500 participated in UFG. They joined military forces from multiple South Korean units from all branches of service, as well as forces from the United Nations Command participating in the exercise.

Due to the nature of UFG being a computer-assisted, crisis management exercise, and the ballistic missile threat that exists in the Pacific region, the 94th AAMDC staff reviewed current processes and procedures to identify areas to further develop in order to train operations plan to proficiency.

Maj. Mathew Chambless, a plans and training officer for the 94th AAMDC said the leadership in the unit uses UFG to train members of its staff and directorates, as well as improve joint partnership while collaborating with U.S. Pacific Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea.

“We looked at the threat to the U.S. and its allies in the region and discussed processes and procedures to be exercised in order to meet that threat, Chambless said.

“This exercise allows us to further develop missile defense processes and procedures and to both reaffirm and strengthen the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea,” he added.

Participation of the unit in these types of exercises increases the unit’s capabilities to defend against ballistic missile threats to the U.S. and its allies in the region.

Chambless is no stranger to this type of exercise; he has been involved in five iterations of UFG in some capacity over the years. The exercise also provides an opportunity for junior Soldiers to experience and prepare for manage real-world situations in the unit.

“This exercise benefits me as a Soldier working in the G4 because it made me oversee what my section does in the real world by supporting and providing units with resources that will help protect and win the fight,” said Spc. Virginia Lopez, a unit supply specialist assigned to the unit’s logistics directorate who participated in the 10-day exercise for the first time.

Lopez said that having participated in previous unit training exercises prepared her to be ready to conduct operations at UFG.

The exercise provides the 94th AAMDC leadership with viable military options to sharpen the unit’s ability to support the Indo-Asian Pacific Region with air and missile defense assets when required.

The unit’s participation in Ulchi Freedom Guardian demonstrates U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and its allies as well as the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the Pacific region.

Category: News