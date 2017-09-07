Final two of 25th ID crew declared deceased

25th Infantry Division

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Army officials have determined the two remaining crew members from the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off the island of Oahu, Aug. 15, are deceased.

Army officials changed the duty status of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian M. Woeber and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen T. Cantrell from whereabouts unknown to deceased after the Army Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. James T. Iacocca, approved the results of a 25th Infantry Division administrative investigation into their personnel status.

•Chief Warrant Officer 3 Woeber, 41, whose home of record is listed as Decatur, Alabama, entered active duty military service in September 2003. He was a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

His awards and decorations include Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with award numeral 4, the NATO Medal, the Multinational Forces and Observer Medal, the Combat Action Badge and the Senior Army Aviator Badge. His deployments include Afghanistan and Egypt.

•Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cantrell, 32, whose home of record is listed as Wichita Falls, Texas, entered active duty military service in September 2007. He was a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Co. A, 2nd Bn., 25th Avn. Regt., 25th CAB, 25th ID.

Cantrell’s awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon with award numeral 3, the NATO Medal, the Army Aviator Badge and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. He deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq.

The 25th ID conducted an administrative investigation to determine the Soldiers’ personnel status after extensive search and rescue efforts by the Army, Coast Guard, Navy and multiple local and state agencies were unsuccessful in locating the Soldiers.

Woeber and Cantrell were two of the five crew members onboard the UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed during a night training mission off Kaena Point.

The Armed Forces Medical Examiner previously declared 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam and Sgt. Michael L. Nelson deceased after analysis of organic matter discovered among recovered debris matched their DNA. All five Soldiers have now been declared deceased.

Recovery and salvage efforts related to this incident are currently underway and are being supported by the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the 25th ID. There is no timetable for completion of these operations. The circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation.

While recovery and salvage operations are ongoing, debris from the crash may still be floating in the water or possibly be found on shore. Debris from the crash is considered hazardous and should only be handled by recovery teams with the proper training and personal protective equipment. The debris poses potential risk and could cause serious bodily harm due to sharp edges.

Category: News