Transporters train on tactical casualty combat care, buddy aid

2nd Lt. April Lewis

25th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

25th Sustainment Brigade

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers of the 25th Composite Truck Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, assist units across the 25th Infantry Division in the mission-essential task of moving their equipment to where it is needed, but they are also prepared to assist in another essential task: Tactical Casualty Combat Care.

Second Lt. Christian Mapes, a platoon leader assigned to 25th CTC, organized a training session to test his Soldiers’ mettle in care under fire, tactical field care and casualty evacuation.

More than 70 Soldiers rucked out to Leaders Field, here, Aug. 13, to conduct Sergeants Time Training on a task that could save someone’s life.

“Sometimes when you call for a medic, there’s just not one there,” said Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Hiemstead, 25th Sustainment Brigade surgeon cell noncommissioned officer in charge. “And then it is up to the individual Soldier to solve the problem.”

The field problem for Soldiers of 25th CTC was to react to small-arms fire from an enemy, take cover, conduct buddy aid and call for a casualty evacuation for an injured troop.

“The training was really exciting,” said Pfc. Tamisha Carter, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic with the 25th CTC’s maintenance platoon. “It was completely hands on, and we were tested to see how quickly we could complete each step of the process.”

“I know that I could rely on my battle buddies to help me out if I was injured, and I feel confident I could do the same for them,” she said.

Soldiers of 25th CTC, along with the rest of 524th CSSB, focused on Soldier care training throughout the month of August.

