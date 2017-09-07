USARHAW has specific rules for pets

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Who let the dogs out?

If it belongs to you, the Directorate of Emergency Services would like to remind you that all pets living on the installation are required to be registered with the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Fort Shafter or Schofield Barracks Veterinary Treatment Facility within 14 days of the pet’s arrival to the installation.

All pets are also required to have an identification microchip implanted under their skin. This requirement is consistent with the State of Hawaii Department of Agriculture Administrative Rules on animal identification and registration.

As a resident of our community, your pet is your responsibility and must be controlled at all times. Outdoor pets left unsupervised must be contained within a fenced area and unable to escape underneath or by any other means.

Pets are never to be permitted to run loose except in designated areas such as the dog park. Also, pets are not allowed in or around playgrounds, sports fields, picnic or other recreation areas for sanitary purposes.

As the pet owner, you are responsible for controlling animals to the extent necessary to prevent loud or continuous noises (barking, howling, whining), annoyance, littering, destruction of plants or other property, and injury or disease to people and other animals.

Owners must also pick up, bag and place feces in a garbage can daily. Remember, when walking your pets, you are responsible for cleaning up after them if they defecate. You should always carry the proper items to pick up, bag and properly dispose of items in a garbage receptacle.

Further, all pets must wear pet collars, which must have a current rabies immunization tag attached.

We would also like to remind the public that any dog of a breed (including a mixed breed) that is deemed “aggressive or potentially aggressive” – unless the dog is a certified military working dog that is being boarded by its handler/trainer – is prohibited. These breeds include pit bull terriers, Staffordshire terriers, rottweilers, doberman pinschers, chows, wolf hybrids or dogs with any of these breeding combinations. They are strictly forbidden on Hawaii Army installations and in Island Palm Communities.

This prohibition also extends to other dogs that demonstrate a propensity for dominant or aggressive behaviors as indicated by the following types of conduct:

•Unprovoked barking, growling or snarling at people approaching the animal.

•Aggressively running along fence lines when people are present.

•Biting or scratching people.

•Escaping confinement or restriction to chase people.

Report animal bites or scratch incidents to the Provost Marshal at Schofield Barracks (655-5555) or Fort Shafter (438-7114). Following an incident, such animals are subject to a 10-day quarantine at home or the Veterinary Treatment Facility at the discretion of the veterinarian.

Monthly Crime Trends

Wrongful damage to private property increased with 20 incidents in the month of August. The large majority of these events included privately operated vehicle where the driver was not properly backing and caused damage to private property.

Category: News, Police Call