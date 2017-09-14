RHC-P provides forward surgical team SMEE to Malaysia Armed Forces

Regional Health Command-Pacific

MENTAKAB, MALAYSIA — Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P) continues to build relationships and strengthen security in the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) area of responsibility through global health engagements.

RHC-P, in coordination with the 25th Infantry Division, sent a team of medical personnel to Malaysia, recently, to perform a bilateral military-to-military subject matter expert exchange (SMEE).

The SMEE team was a total force effort.

Personnel from RHC-P, Bassett Army Community Hospital and a U.S. Army Reserve unit, the 848th Forward Surgical Team (FST), provided lectures as well as hands-on demonstrations with scenario-based practical exercises to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

All of this was done in order to assist in the development of forward surgical capabilities.

The RHC-P team also assisted the MAF in setting priorities for follow-on activities, training and exchanges, which will strengthen the advances MAF has made in developing and sustaining medical capabilities to support combat scenarios, global peacekeeping and disaster relief efforts.

The subject matter experts presented an overview of Army operational medicine and health systems support, FST deployment criteria and operational set-up/patient flow, FST dependencies, damage control surgery, anesthesia, shock and infection control, airway management and the role of the medical noncommissioned officer.

The Malaysian team also presented lectures on their current field hospital and FST capabilities.

In the end, this was another successful Pacific region global health engagement.

The MAF leadership welcomed the exchange of information and looks forward to future SMEEs.

“This opportunity reinforced that inclusion of high-end medical engagements in tactical exercises is an effective way to conduct global health engagements,” stated Lt. Col. Scott Baird, chief, RHC-P Reserve Affairs.

“The region looks forward to future opportunities to engage with the Malaysian Armed Forces in the global health arena,” Baird added.

