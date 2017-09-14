Transition Summit scheduled Oct. 10-12 at SB

Transition Assistance Program

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 2017 Hawaii Transition Summit will be hosted, here, Oct. 10 thru 12.

Service members, veterans and military spouses can join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes Foundation for this free hiring fair and transition summit that’s designed just for them.

This summit features key federal and state agencies, influential military leaders, innovators in the business and employer communities, and local community leaders.

Highly decorated Marine Corps combat veteran Sgt. Dakota Meyer will be a keynote speaker. Meyer received the Medal of Honor for heroic actions during the Battle of Ganjgal in September 2009 while in Afghanistan. Today he works with Toyota and Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to help his fellow veterans make the transition from military to civilian life.

In addition to keynote speeches, this three-day transition summit will feature interactive and informative panel discussions, recruiter training and facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for service members, veterans and military spouses.

The summit will also include a networking reception for employers, military leaders and job seekers, and it will culminate in a hiring fair on the third day.

Over 150 employers and service providers are expected to attend.

Registration

To register, visit the Chamber of Commerce at https://www.uscham berfoundation.org/event/hawaii-transition-summit-0.

Category: News