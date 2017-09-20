Army, community clean Mokuleia beach

By Sean Cusick

Directorate of Public Works

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

MOKULEIA —U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Soldiers, with the help of volunteers from the local community, the World Surfing League and Wheeler Middle School, cleaned up Mokuleia Army Beach, here, on Sept. 16.

The effort was part of International Coastal Cleanup Day. As the 63 volunteers collected trash, they kept track of the type and quantity they collected: 1,452 cigarette butts, 706 plastic pieces, 616 bottle caps, 492 glass shards, 230 glass bottles, six car tires, three car tire rims and one bicycle. In total, they removed 1,400 pounds of trash from the beach.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit founded in 1972 to help protect the world’s oceans. According to the Ocean Conservancy, plastic has been found in 62 percent of seabirds and 100 percent of sea turtles. More than 12 million volunteers have participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day since it started 31 years ago. The data they track on the type of trash they collect helps the Ocean Conservancy come up with new ways to tackle the problem.

Editor’s note: Cusick is the Clean Water Public Outreach and Support officer for Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, which is a contractor position within the Environmental Division of USAG-HI’s DPW.

Category: Community