PTA’s Public Works team builds wash table

Eric Hamilton

PTA Public Affairs Officer

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA — PTA’s Public Works team (DPW) are building a wash table out of concrete, so Soldiers and Marines can hose off their field gear. It will be another month or so before the concrete has cured enough to put in the plumbing, but this innovative pilot project has been a long time in development. In an austere environment without washing machines, this wash table was envisioned as an asset to benefit everyone who trains at PTA.

Category: News