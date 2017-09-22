25th CAB hosts Regional Aviation Operation Symposium

Capt. Steven J. Guevara

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade hosted Soldiers from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, recently, for a Regional Aviation Operation Symposium, or RAOPS.

The symposium focused on building partnerships throughout the Pacific to improve aviation mission capabilities among participating countries.

Col. Trevor J. Walker, 25th Infantry Division deputy commander-Interoperability, and Col. Thomas E. Burke, 25th CAB commander, provided opening remarks for RAOPS. Both emphasized the significance of building international relationships based on shared knowledge.

Day one of the symposium consisted of introductions from each country and a class on general aviation operations focused on maritime considerations and rapid response deployment.

Day two provided the participants with an opportunity to tour the 25th CAB’s area of operation on Wheeler Army Airfield. Each battalion in the 25th CAB provided subject matter experts on their particular airframes, to include the UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache.

The formal class room portion of the symposium covered a wide spectrum of aviation and aviation support operations.

According to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brandon D. Dailey, RAOPS lead coordinating officer, the classroom portion was designed to be interactive and allowed for questions and the sharing of best practices on subjects like Attack Aviation Operations, Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Mission Command and Battle Tracking.

“It’s been a great experience getting to share knowledge and show the representatives ways to improve their flying. The major challenge was the language barrier, but, over time, that was no longer an issue and we got to work,” said Dailey.

Once the classroom portion of RAOPS was complete, participants took part in an orientation flight in a UH-60 Black Hawk around the island of Oahu, courtesy of 3-25th Avn. Regiment. The symposium concluded with closing remarks from Burke, who thanked all for their participation in this year’s RAOPS.

“This training has allowed us to learn best practices to take back to our current and aspiring pilots. We look forward to continuing this exchange in the future,” said Tech. Sgt. Ramon H. Albay Jr., of the Philippine Army.

“Overall, the Regional Aviation Operation Symposium demonstrated the 25th CAB’s commitment to enhancing theater security in the Pacific through international partnership,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Manuel J. Isbell, 25th CAB regional engagement officer.

Category: News