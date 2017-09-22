Leilehua Concert Series brings sounds of Hawaii to Army community



WAHIAWA — The Leilehua Concert Series, now in its fifth year, lets Soldiers, their families and the nearby local community experience Hawaiian music – for free.

The concerts are 6-7:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month (with adjustments made for holidays) at the Leilehua Golf Course Bar and Grill.

They have featured such well-known Hawaiian musicians as Nathan Aweau, David and Dennis Kamakahi and Mike Kaawa.

“We’re providing a closer venue for people who live in this area. They won’t have to drive all the way out to Waikiki to listen to Hawaiian music,” according to management of the Leilehua Golf Course.

“We can have anywhere between 200 and 300 people come out to listen. It’s really grown over the years, and it’s become a place where a lot of people come to meet up with friends.”

The performances were introduced in 2013 as a summer concert series and soon evolved into a monthly showcase.

Known for its smooth, mellow rhythms and poetic lyrics, Hawaiian music has found its way onto Hollywood soundtracks and is featured prominently in local festivals, such as the Merrie Monarch Festival and the Slack Key Guitar Festival on the Big Island, and the month-long Aloha Festivals on Oahu. It has its own category at the Grammys and its own awards show in Hawaii, the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

The history of Hawaiian music encompasses everything from early mele, or chants, songs and poems, to slack-key guitar and Jawaiian.

Queen Liliuokalani, the last reigning monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom, was a prolific composer of songs, one of the most popular being “Aloha Oe.” A songbook of the music she composed was published in 1999.

King Kalakaua, Liliuokalani’s older brother and the last king of the Hawaiian Kingdom, was known as “The Merrie Monarch” because of his propensity for entertaining guests by singing and playing the ukulele. He helped create Hawaii’s state song, “Hawaii Pono‘i.”

Performers

The upcoming Leilehua Concert Series performers are as follows:

Sept. 29, Nathan Aweau.

Oct. 27, Maunalua (with opening act EiNei).

Nov. 17, The Heavyweights with Allan Poki.

Dec. 15, Moke Boy Kamealoha.

No outside food, beverages or coolers allowed.

Call 656-0114 for more details.

Musical Styles

The following are examples of some of Hawaii’s musical styles:

Chants – An ancient Hawaiian ritual used as a means to preserve history, honor deities and recount ancestors. Chanting can be done alone or set to music, such as rhythm from an ipu, or gourd drum.

– An ancient Hawaiian ritual used as a means to preserve history, honor deities and recount ancestors. Chanting can be done alone or set to music, such as rhythm from an ipu, or gourd drum. Jawaiian – A contemporary style that combines Jamaican and Hawaiian sounds.

– A contemporary style that combines Jamaican and Hawaiian sounds. Hapa haole – This type of music features English lyrics dedicated to Hawaiian themes.

– This type of music features English lyrics dedicated to Hawaiian themes. Slack key guitar – A style of playing a guitar with loosened strings.

– A style of playing a guitar with loosened strings. Steel guitar – A guitar with metal strings played by sliding a metal bar over the fretted neck.

– A guitar with metal strings played by sliding a metal bar over the fretted neck. Ukulele – A fretted four-stringed instrument.

