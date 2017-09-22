Look to Adam and Eve as a surprising love story

Footsteps in Faith

Chaplain (Capt.) Robert Patterson

832d Ordinance Battalion

25th Sustainment Brigade

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — 1 John 4:17 says, “And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect.”

At some point in our lives, we have all dreamed about “happily ever after.” Maybe you daydreamed about the perfect woman or you patiently waited for the knight on the white horse that would sweep you off your feet.

While for many the idea of perfect love is Cinderella or Prince Charming, it might surprise you to know that mine is found in Adam and Eve.

Kind of a bad choice for “perfect love,” you might say, but while it is true that Adam and Eve are best known for the single worst mistake in history, as the first couple – literally – ever to fall in love, their relationship was part of God’s handiwork.

Just like many love stories today, my wife has never worn a glass slipper to a ball, and I have never trotted in on a white horse to save her from the wicked queen. In fact, we bicker from time to time; we don’t usually go dancing on Friday night or awake every morning to a romantic breakfast in bed.

Rather, she claims I’m a huge nerd because of my love for “Star Trek,” and I complain she doesn’t spend enough time at home. Then, there’s the snoring and fights over the remote control. … Well, you get the picture.

But while we two are far from perfect, we know that God created our marriage in his perfect way … as only he can do.

God tells us in 1 John 4:12, “if we love one another, God dwells in us, and his love is perfected in us.” So even though Adam probably forgot to take out the trash, and Eve forgot to wash his leaf now and then, and they occasionally got on each others’ “last nerve,” their marriage was created to be perfected in love, because God both created it and was invited to be part of it.

Don’t stress over living up to the fairy tale. God designed your love story. He wrote it, and he will perfect it if you invite him to be at the center of it.

The truth is, happily-ever-after doesn’t always come with ball gowns and white horses. Most of the time it comes with sweat pants, minivans, diapers and even arguments … but that’s OK because if it comes from God.

It’s designed as a perfect love story.

