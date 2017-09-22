Saturday at Tropics

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 7th annual Drags & Drifts returns Hawaii’s hotest customized trucks and motorcycles to SB Tropics Recreation Center from noon-6 p.m., Saturday. Participants can enter in six categories: car, truck, jeep, SUV, motorcycle, auto, audio (one entry per vehicle). Preregistration is $20 per vehicle; late registration is $40 per vehicle. Additional activities include live band, DJ, games, prizes and food. Judging is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 655-5698.
