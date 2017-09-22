Schofield Exchange invites ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Find the Force’

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Defenders of the Force can become one with the “Star Wars” universe during “Find the Force,” a special augmented reality event, Sept. 30, at the Schofield Main Store Exchange, here.

“Star Wars” fans start the smartphone-assisted treasure hunt by downloading the Star Wars app. Participants can then load the “Find the Force” experience and scan signs in the store unlocking a different augmented reality experience each day featuring characters from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Shoppers can also unlock characters from home at shopmyexchange.com.

“The Exchange has all kinds of fun in store for fans of all ages,” said Store Manager Asia Gilchriest. “Come on down; you never know what characters you’ll encounter during this next-generation experience.”

Participants should download the “Star Wars” app and launch the “Find the Force” experience prior to arriving to the store. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” toys and merchandise will also be available during the event and at shopmyexchange.com.

More Online

The Schofield Barracks Exchange is at Bldg. 694.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information, call 622-1773.

Shoppers can learn more about “Find the Force” at starwars.com/findtheforce.

Category: Community