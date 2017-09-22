Summit to host event for military spouses

Transition Assistance Program

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Schofield Barracks is hosting the 2017 Hawaii Transition Summit, Oct. 10-12.

Join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes Foundation for a free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses.

This summit features key federal and state agencies, influential military leaders, innovators in the business and employer communities, and local community leaders.

Three day summit

This three-day transition summit will feature interactive and informative panel discussions, recruiter training and facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for service members, veterans and military spouses.

The summit will also include a networking reception for employers, military leaders and job seekers, and will culminate in a hiring fair on the third day.

Over 150 employers and service providers are expected to attend.

Please join us on Oct. 10 for a full day of professional development education designed especially for military spouses. The “Keeping a Career on the Move” Military Spouse Symposium is presented by MOAA Spouse Programs in partnership with Hiring Our Heroes’ Military Spouse Program with support from USAA.

Spouse events

The event kicks off with “Real Spouses, Real Stories,” a panel and Q&A addressing issues related to military spouse employment. Following the panel discussion, attendees will learn how to stand out in a crowd with the perfect elevator pitch, how to build a top-notch resume and how to use LinkedIn in their employment search.

The event is free and open to all active duty, reserve, National Guard, retiree, veteran and surviving military spouses, service members and veterans. Complementary lunch, refreshments, and giveaways are included.

More Online

Visit the Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/hawaii-transition-summit-0 to register.

