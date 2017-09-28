Prōst! Celebrate German culture with food, fun and music

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Put on your dirndl and lederhosen, get ready to yodel and bust out your best dance moves.

The annual Rocktoberfest returns to Weyand Field, here, on Saturday, and an estimated 2,000 attendees are expected to join in this year’s festivities.

Admission to this event, scheduled for 4-10 p.m., is free to Department of Defense cardholders and their invited guests, and will feature lots of music, lots of dancing and, of course, food and beer.

Live music comes courtesy of One Nation and Disturbing the Peace, both 25th Infantry Division bands, as well as the 25th ID polka band.

Something for everyone

As in years past, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s take on this annual fall celebration of German culture will feature a Mr. and Mrs. Rocktoberfest competition. Contestants will be judged on their costumes, their yodeling and their stein-carrying ability (the more beer-filled steins you can carry the better), among other things.

The winners will get two round-trip tickets to any neighbor island and a two-night stay at the Doubletree Hilton Alana-Waikiki.

An addition to this year’s Rocktoberfest is the 5K Wurst Run, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Registration is $25 until 3:45 p.m., Saturday. As participants run, they will pause to sample traditional German food at spots set up along the course. They must finish food from one spot before continuing on to the next.

Runners who are 21 years and older get to celebrate their finish with a cold adult beverage, and the first 180 race registrants will receive a custom mug at the finish line.

For the keiki, event planners have created a “Rootbeerfest” area for children to indulge in root beer floats, unleash their creativity at a cookie-decorating station and run off their energy through various sports.

The adults-only beer garden will feature more than a half dozen varieties for purchase either by the mug (23 ounces), the stein (18 ounces) or by refill (16-, 18- or 23-ounces). There will also be a flight beer selection, or sampling set, of six varieties of beer.

To accompany the beer, there will be German food for purchase, including Schnitzel Brotchen (breaded pork loin sandwich served on a baked Kaiser roll), Kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes), Rotkohl mit Apfel (spiced braised purple cabbage), Deutche Kartoffelsalat (German potato salad) and more.

Rocktoberfest is modeled on the German Oktoberfest, which takes place over a span of about two weeks in Munich and draws millions of visitors to enjoy German food, drinks, music and culture.

