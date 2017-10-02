RSSC planner competes in canoe race

Story and photos by

Iwalani Gutierrez

RSSC-PAC Director

HONOLULU — Cynthia Laverdure, a planner from Regional SATCOM Support Center Pacific competed in the Na Wahine ‘O Ke Kai race, Sept. 24.

With the New Hope Canoe Club, Laverdure paddled across the Molokai ‘Ka Iwi’ channel from the island of Molokai to the island of Oahu in 7 hours and 15 minutes, earning her canoe team 4th place in the Senior Masters 50 division.

New Hope Canoe Club’s 50licious Sunshine Crew team competed in the race with a canoe named Ka’ipo. Laverdure started paddling six years ago. She said she never thought she would do this. But, with turning 50 this year and finding this crew she decided, “I would do this for myself this year.”

She embarked on this personal challenge knowing it would require a lot of training both in and out of the canoe. The other wahine on the team were excited to have her join them on this outrigger canoe race. Several of the women have previously competed as many as 11 times.

“(It was) definitely worth doing for sure,” said Laverdure of the race.

Laverdure has been a RSSC planner for 10 years and a solid contributor to the U.S. Pacific Command mission as part of the RSSC-PAC ‘ohana (family).

