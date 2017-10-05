25th Infantry Division holds Flying V ceremony for CSM Brzak

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak (left), former senior enlisted adviser, 25th Infantry Division, renders a salute after receiving the Legion of Merit award from Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commanding general, 25th ID, during Brzak’s Flying V ceremony at Weyand Field, here, Sept. 29. Soldiers, families and friends said farewell to Brzak after the Flying V. He moves on to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia. The new senior enlisted adviser for the 25th ID is Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester. (Photo by Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division)
