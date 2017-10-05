IMCOM celebrates 15 years of support

Installation Management Command

Public Affairs

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Army Installation Management Command is one of the many success stories of Army transformation.

In an effort to standardize its garrisons, the Army created the Installation Management Agency on Oct.1, 2002. Using an enterprise approach, IMA removed the burden of base support from 15 major commands, which brought uniformity of facilities and services to 184 installations, worldwide.

After proven success, the Army transformed the agency into the Installation Management Command, incorporating the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Command.

Army garrisons are the platforms of readiness and resilience for Soldiers, families, veterans, Gold Star families and civilians, complete with programs and services enhancing the mind, body and spirit of those that always answer our nation’s call.

As part of the Base Realignment and Closure Act of 2005 all IMCOM elements relocated from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and Crystal City and Alexandria, Virginia, to a single campus at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston. This move provided the opportunity to synchronize and integrate support to the more than 76,000 dedicated professionals who deliver installation services and facilities support every day.

On Nov. 1, 2016, IMCOM established three functionally aligned directorates, co-located with Forces Command (IMCOM-Readiness), Training and Doctrine Command (IMCOM-Training), and Army Materiel Command (IMCOM-Sustainment).

The directorates are more efficient and improve mission command through unity of purpose, a smaller number of garrisons to manage and similar demographics of communities. The Directorates also solve functional challenges for garrison commanders, coordinate IMCOM HQ support, drive/assess garrison execution of service delivery and are in support of senior commanders.

The modern IMCOM formation also includes two overseas IDs, IMCOM-Europe and IMCOM-Pacific, and the U.S. Army Environmental Command.

As the needs and resources of the Army change, the IMCOM team remains committed to delivering installation services and sustaining facilities to enable a ready and resilient Army.

We are the Army’s home – serving the rugged professional.

Category: News