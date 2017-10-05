Pohakuloa Training Area gets new command sergeant major

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — The Honorable Harry Kim (right), Hawaii County mayor, joins Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell and his wife, Teresa Campbell, in a remembrance photo.

The new senior enlisted adviser at PTA is Command Sgt. Maj. Luis E. Ortiz-Santiago.

PTA stands as the premier military training area in the Pacific region. Units from all U.S. military services, as well as allied militaries, train at PTA because it offers realistic training opportunities not found elsewhere.

With several new construction projects underway, PTA stands ready to support military training well into the future.

Category: News, U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa (USAG-Pohakuloa)