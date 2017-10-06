Transition Summit is Tuesday-Thursday

Michael Bormann

Transition Services Manager

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 2017 Hawaii Transition Summit is Oct. 10th thru 12th, here.

Join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes Foundation for a free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses.

This summit features key federal and state agencies, influential military leaders, innovators in the business and employer communities, and local community leaders.

This three-day transition summit will feature interactive and informative panel discussions, recruiter training and facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for service members, veterans and military spouses.

The summit will also include a networking reception for employers, military leaders and job seekers, and will culminate in a hiring fair on the third day.

Over 185 employers and service providers are expected to attend. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/hawaii-transition-summit-0 to register.

The service member Transition Summit is part of a series of major collaborative events being held across the country by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employer Partnership to connect veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities.

Transition Summits are local efforts powered by national resources, representing a fundamental shift in the way communities support military hiring.

Each summit connects employers of every size and industry with, on average, more than 1,000 talented veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses on military installations in the U.S. and overseas.

Transition Summits are a free conference for service members preparing to transition out of the military as well as business and civic leaders working to develop and strengthen military hiring initiatives.

Hiring Our Heroes launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.

Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Hiring Our Heroes has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment.

Through our commitment-based engagement of the business community, more than 1,025 job fairs held across the country and on military installations overseas, and a suite of free online career tools, we’ve worked with our partners to help hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find jobs.

To date, more than 31,000 veterans and military spouses have obtained employment opportunities through Hiring Our Heroes events. More than 2,000 companies of all sizes have committed to hire 710,000 veterans and military spouses as part of the Hiring 500,000 Heroes campaign. Of those commitments, there have been more than 505,000 confirmed hires.

Category: News, Observances, Online Exclusives