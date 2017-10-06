Tripler kicks off the annual flu vaccination campaign

Maj. Veronica B. McMorris and Leanne O. Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — Getting a flu vaccine annually is the best way to protect service members and their families against this contagious respiratory illness that has the potential to impact the Department of Defense’s force readiness and mission.

Gen. Robert B. Brown, commanding general of U.S. Army-Pacific, and USARPAC Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant C. Lambert, lead by example. They kicked off the 2017-2018 Influenza Vaccination Campaign by getting their vaccinations on Sept. 22.

Getting the flu vaccine annually is the best way to protect the force against the virus and unpredictable flu seasons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are over 40 million reported cases of the flu in the United States, over 750,000 hospitalizations due to serious complications from the flu and up to 50,000 deaths annually caused by the flu. Vaccination is the primary method for preventing influenza and its complications.

TRICARE beneficiaries can get their flu vaccinations at the following locations during October:

TAMC Family Medicine Clinic

Saturday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28; 8 a.m. to noon

(Patients must be 6 months and older)

TAMC Pediatric Primary Care Medical Home

Saturday, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18; 8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Schofield Barracks Post Exchange Flu SHOTEX

Saturday, Oct. 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(The target populations include all beneficiaries with a valid DOD military identification card.)

TAMC Tip

Breast Cancer Awareness

HONOLULU — The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2017 follow:

About 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 63,410 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is noninvasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).

About 40,610 women will die from breast cancer.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but other symptoms are also possible.

It’s important to have any breast change checked by a health care provider.

Category: Health