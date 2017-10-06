Tripler kicks off the annual flu vaccination campaign

HONOLULU — Gen. Robert B. Brown (left), Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific , and USARPAC Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant C. Lambert (center-right), helped kick-off the 2017-2018 Influenza Vaccination Campaign by receiving their annual influenza (flu) vaccine on Sept. 22 from Maj. Veronica B. McMorris (center-left), Tripler Army Medical Center, or TAMC, Chief of Army Public Health Nursing, and Army medic, Sgt. Jacob L. Baker (right). (Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa C. Parrish, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

 

Maj. Veronica B. McMorris and Leanne O. Thomas
Tripler Army Medical Center
HONOLULU — Getting a flu vaccine annually is the best way to protect service members and their families against this contagious respiratory illness that has the potential to impact the Department of Defense’s force readiness and mission.

Gen. Robert B. Brown, commanding general of U.S. Army-Pacific, and USARPAC Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant C. Lambert, lead by example. They kicked off the 2017-2018 Influenza Vaccination Campaign by getting their vaccinations on Sept. 22.

Getting the flu vaccine annually is the best way to protect the force against the virus and unpredictable flu seasons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are over 40 million reported cases of the flu in the United States, over 750,000 hospitalizations due to serious complications from the flu and up to 50,000 deaths annually caused by the flu. Vaccination is the primary method for preventing influenza and its complications.

TRICARE beneficiaries can get their flu vaccinations at the following locations during October:

TAMC Family Medicine Clinic

  • Saturday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28; 8 a.m. to noon
    (Patients must be 6 months and older)

TAMC Pediatric Primary Care Medical Home

  • Saturday, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18; 8 a.m. to noon
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Schofield Barracks Post Exchange Flu SHOTEX

  • Saturday, Oct. 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    (The target populations include all beneficiaries with a valid DOD military identification card.)

Tripler logoTAMC Tip

Breast Cancer Awareness

HONOLULU — The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2017 follow:

  • About 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
  • About 63,410 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is noninvasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).
  • About 40,610 women will die from breast cancer.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but other symptoms are also possible.

It’s important to have any breast change checked by a health care provider.

Early detection of the breast cancer can provide early treatment for the service member and or their beneficiaries. For those women diagnosed with localized (Stage 1) breast cancer there is a more than 98 percent probability that they will survive five or more years.

