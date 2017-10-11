599th partners on major port operations

Donna Klapakis

599th Transportation Brigade Public Affairs

KALAELOA BARBERS POINT HARBOR — The 599th Transportation Brigade and partners recently completed back-to-back port operations here on the M/V Ocean Giant and the M/V Liberty Peace.

The first operation was uploading a shipment to Asia onto the Ocean Giant.

“The Ocean Giant move went pretty well,” said traffic management specialist Frank Viray.

Once the Ocean Giant moved out, transporters had a day off between moves before commencing operations on the Liberty Peace.

“The Liberty Peace move was much quicker because it is a roll-on, roll-off vessel,” Viray said. “It was also much better inside. We only used two decks of the vessel, and Deck 7 was all clear.

“The Liberty Peace came in at 7 a.m., and we were able to finish the operation in two 10-hour shifts,” he added.

Unusual locale

The 599th rarely works operations at Barbers Point.

“The one-time-only contract for the moves specified liner service,” said Carlos Tibbetts, terminals management chief. “Because Pearl Harbor doesn’t handle liner service, we had to find another port for the moves.

“Working with Barbers Point is very easy,” he added. “But there’s a scheduling issue because it’s the second busiest port in Hawaii.”

Traffic management specialist John Manahane was the brigade lead for both moves.

“We synchronized efforts between the carriers, the customers, the agents and the port authority,” said Manahane. “Keeping good communications is critical, particularly with liner service. We have to make sure the war fighters’ timelines are in synch with liner services’.

“Because they were unit moves with liner terms, we had minimal involvement at the port with both moves,” he added. “But we are still responsible to make sure everything is done right. This adds a layer of complexity because we have to ensure coordination and synchronization of the movements. On this move, originally the Liberty Peace was supposed to come in first; then because it was held up, the Ocean Giant move happened first.”

Although the move was handled by commercial stevedores, 599th marine cargo and traffic management specialists had to be on hand at the port.

“Frank (Viray) and I go down to the port for the marine cargo portion of the process,” said marine cargo specialist, Davey Flores. “We make sure everything is done safely, and if they need technical advice, we step in.”

The captain of the Ocean Giant, Brandon Lynch, is new to the ship.

“I came to the ship on Aug. 18,” Lynch said. “This is my first ship to captain, but I’ve been chief mate on a different ship for eight or nine years.”

Although this is Lynch’s first captaincy, it is not his first time hauling military cargo.

“I was with the car carrier Green Lake,” he said. “We would go from Hueneme to Guam to Okinawa.

“The Green Lake is a roll-on, roll-off vessel, so I’m used to a faster pace of upload than lift-on, lift-off, but once the cranes find their rhythm they get faster,” he said.

“We were tied up in Norfolk, when we were given orders to come to the Pacific. Then we first went to Tacoma to pick up a load, then came here.

“I’m from San Diego originally,” Lynch said. “I grew up on the water and knew at a young age what I wanted to do.”

