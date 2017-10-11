October recognizes contributions of workers with disabilities

Equal Employment Opportunity Office

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

FORT SHAFTER — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Its aim is to bring awareness and celebration to the positive contributions made by America’s workers with disabilities.

The American Disability Act defines an individual with a disability as “a person who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities; a person who has a history or record of such impairment; or a person who is perceived by others as having such impairment.”

People with disabilities are a diverse group, crossing lines of age, ethnicity, gender, race and sexual orientation.

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii is a firm supporter of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which requires federal employers to provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities when needed.

USAG-HI commander, Col. Stephen E. Dawson, has expressed his support and said he expects that all USAG-HI supervisors and managers will support this program by allowing employees with a disability an equal opportunity to enjoy all the benefits and privileges of employment that employees without disabilities enjoy. Dawson values the civilian workforce because “people are the Garrison’s most important asset.”

“Part of the process is to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities, unless doing so will result in undue hardship to the agency,” said USAG-HI and Acting Installation Management Command-Pacific EEO officer, George Chun “Reasonable accommodations are part of an interactive process that involves many stakeholders, to include employees, management, labor attorneys and civilian personnel.”

Contact EEO

To learn more about reasonable accommodations, contact the USAG-HI EEO Office at 438-4963.

Category: Education, News, Observances