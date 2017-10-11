USAG-HI continues to emphasize energy conservation

Santiago Hernandez

Directorate of Public Works

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — October is Army Energy Awareness month. The Directorate of Public Works asks that all units, Soldiers, family members, and the civilian workforce take an opportunity to reflect on their energy practices and set reduction and efficiency goals for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Army continues to stress energy conservation as the cheapest means to reduce costs. Here are some easy conservation tips:

•Close all windows and doors when the air conditioner is running. Set thermostats to 74 degrees Fahrenheit for cooled areas (USAG-HI standard).

•Turn off window A/C units in unoccupied rooms. Each unit can cost the Army up to $2,400 for year round use

•Turn off lights and HVAC units (window A/C units included) when not in use, particularly during weeknights, weekends, deployments and holidays. This includes aircraft hangar lights included.

•Unit arms room exterior lights should be on at night, but turned off during the day.

•Minimize the number of refrigerators and coffee pots — consolidate usage.

•Turn off all office and shop equipment (printers, copiers, computers, battery chargers and shredders) at the end of the day. Turn them on during work hours when practical.

•Consolidate rear detachments (personnel administrative areas, work areas, etc.) into as few buildings as possible. Use the least amount of living and workspace when possible.

•Practice full-load washing and drying. Turn off utility lights when not in use.

•Ensure surrounding grounds are watered between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. — only water during hours of limited visibility. Sprinklers should be limited to 15 minutes of watering and directed only at green space.

•When practical consolidate trips by carpooling, riding a bike or walking when practical.

•Shut off vehicles when not in use (GSA TMP/NTV and Tactical Vehicles included).

Soldiers, family members, civilian employees and military retirees using USAG-HI installation privileges are responsible for conserving energy and water. The days of excessive cheap energy are gone. To secure tomorrow’s energy resources and sustain a resilient world-class army, we have to start conserving energy today. When not in use, just turn it off.

Waste and abuse should not be tolerated and should be reported to the DPW energy conservation manager at 808-656-3289 (office), or 808-864-1079 (cell). Energy theft should be immediately reported to the Military Police.

Additional tips can be located online at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/save-energy-and-money/household-tips-and-resources.

Submit work orders for broken doors or glass, non-functioning AC controls and equipment, broken light timers/sensors and leaking water fixtures. The DPW help desk can be reached at: 808-656-1275 or send email request to usarmy.wheeler.id-pacific.list.dpw-demand-maintenance-orders@mail.mil.

