Hawaii’s Mixed Masters win Army Ten-Miler

Joseph Lacdan

Army News Service

WASHINGTON — A mixed masters active duty team from Hawaii, made up of Soldiers 40 years and older, raced to victory for their age division at the annual Army Ten-Miler on an unseasonably hot October day, Sunday.

A total of 35,000 runners took part in the race, which begins at the Pentagon, then winds over the Potomac and past the National Mall, before returning to the Defense Department headquarters.

There were also 10 locations overseas hosting official ATM-sponsored shadow runs with over 8,500 runners combined. Those locations included Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Army Hawaii Mixed Masters

The six-member Hawaii team made up of Capt. John DiGiovanni (team captain), Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Jared Ireland, 2nd Bn., 11th Field Artillery Regt., 25th Infantry Division; Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Marnoch, 325 Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID; Col. Deydre Teyhen, U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks; Staff Sgt. Christopher Boyer, 225 BSB, 2nd Infantry Combat Team, 25th ID; and Lt. Col. Rachel Wienke, 18th Medical Command qualified for the prestigious national race at Schofield Barracks in July.

The Hawaii team of active duty Soldiers, ages 40 and over, also featured two alternates for Saturday’s race: Col. Stephen Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Maurice Conner, 25th Sustainment Bde.

The opportunity to continue to run competitively after the age of 40 was well received, particularly by health and wellness professionals.

“I appreciate the importance to showcase life-long fitness to all Soldiers,” said team member Wienke, who was competing at the Ten-Miler for a seventh time, but the first as a Mixed Team Masters member. “This was just an awesome experience for me, personally.”

“Poor conditions”

Due to the weather conditions this year, race organizers with the Military District of Washington downgraded the event to a recreational run for those who finished after 9 a.m. But World Class Athlete Program athletes and other runners overcame the elements.

“We were aware of the poor conditions,” team member Staff Sgt. Boyer said, “ … and (Teyhen) made sure she kept us aware about staying hydrated before, during and after the race.”

Spc. Haron Lagat, who also runs for the All-Army Team, raised his fist in triumph as he entered the final stretch of the 33rd Army Ten-Miler Oct. 8, finishing with a winning time of 49:23.

A light rain had begun to fall on the unseasonably warm fall day, creating potentially dangerous conditions for runners, but it didn’t deter many runners.

“I’ve run a lot of marathons, but this was an overwhelming feeling,” said Boyer. “We felt we had a chance to win, but when they called our names to come to stage, the entire team literally flew up to the stage with excitement and huge smiles.”

Before the event, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley shared words of encouragement with the competitors, and Black Hawk helicopters provided a flyover.

“It made me proud to be in the Army; it was an overwhelming experience, ” Boyer said. “I’m hoping to do it again.”

(Note: Jack Wiers, USAG-HI Public Affairs, contributed to this article.)

