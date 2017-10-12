What are you up to this Halloween?

October

13 / Friday

Ghost tours — Weekly tours of Honolulu, Waikiki and Fort Street Mall, 7 to 9 p.m. Led by Mysteries of Hawaii’s Lopaka Kapanui. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Reservations required. Visit mysteries-of-hawaii.com/tours.

Zombie Paintball Massacre — Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-31 from 7 p.m. to closing, 919 Kekaulike St., downtown. Presented by Scream 808. Presale $12, $10 per person for groups of 10 or more, $15 at the door, $20 FastPass. Visit scream808.com.

Walk with the Dead — Held 7 p.m. nightly through October in the Capitol District. Steve Fredrick leads a 1.5-mile walk with stops at known sites of murders, deaths and suicides. For ages 21 and older. Cost: $40; 48 hours advance reservations required. Call 395-0674 or write stevestoursandfilms.vpweb.com.

Zombie Trolley Tour — Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-29 and 31, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; board at Honolulu Zoo or Waikiki Shell parking lots. Take the Waikiki Trolley to some of Honolulu’s most haunted sites but beware of uninvited riders. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Cost: $39. Visit 808ne.ws/2y0aGa9.

Ceramic pumpkins — Now through Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., have fun painting your carved ceramic pumpkin and display it on Halloween. Great family activity. Preregistration required. $50 per pumpkin. Call Schofield Barracks Arts & Crafts Center at 655-4202.

Haunted House — From Oct. 13-15, the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing plans to host a haunted house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, at 290 Vickers Ave. Admission is $13 for ages 13 and up, and $7 for ages 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. Credit cards accepted. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Haunted Plantation — Hawaii’s Plantation Village at 94-695 Waipahu St. plans to have its Haunted Plantation attraction Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-29 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. Step into the unknown. This event is not for children under 13 years old, pregnant women, or those with heart or breathing problems.

Tickets are cash only. General admission is $15. Gates open at 7 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Due to heavy attendance, gates will close early. Ticket booth opens at 6:15 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiihauntedplantation.com, or call 808-783-8381.

Save

Category: Calendar