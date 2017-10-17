HIARNG’s Maui armory renamed for Medal of Honor hero

Story and photos by

Spc. Lisa Lariscy

117th MPAD

Hawaii Army National Guard

PUUNENE — About 200 family members, friends, elected officials, veterans and Hawaii Army National Guards members gathered, here, Oct. 13, to witness the HIARNG’s Puunene armory become the Pfc. Anthony T. Kahoohanohano Armory.

Kahoohanohano had received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his selfless service and sacrifice during the Korean War.

The ceremony was brief, but the new sign and the bronze plaque describing the actions that earned Kahoohanohano the Medal of Honor will last forever.

A native of Maui, Kahoohanohano was one of six brothers, all who had served in the U.S. military.

A family of heroes

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, the adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, stressed the honor he felt being able to recognize a “family of patriotic Hawaiians,” who had given so much to their community and country.

“The Hawaii Army National Guard will bestow a most fitting acknowledgement to our hero, having the Puunene armory to now bear his name,” Logan said.

“Today, the Hawaii National Guard is humbled for such an honor. Thank you Pfc.Kahoohanohano for your selfless service and making that ultimate sacrifice and mahalo to the Kahoohanohano ohana who served their state and nation.”

For the family, the memorialization ceremony was especially meaningful. George Kahoohanohano, Pfc. Kahoohanohano’s nephew, provided the keynote address.

“Kahoohanohano means ‘to make proud,'” he said. “He has lived up to his name. In his sacrifice, he has made us all proud. Not only the Kahoohanohano ohana, but the State of Hawaii and need I say, the United States of America.”

Along with the bronze plaque, the Kahoohanohano family donated a Hawaiian koa tree and shadow box containing all of the service medals, flags and the Medal of Honor, which will be displayed in the armory.

George Kahoohanohano elaborated on the significance of the koa.

“For when it blossoms, the flower is of a red and yellow like the colors of the original patch for the Hawaii Army National Guard,” Kahoohanohano said. “Like the name ‘koa, ’Hawaiian for ‘warrior,’ it befits the men and women who serve and are a part of this great unit that will train here.”

The ultimate sacrifice

Pfc. Kahoohanohano had initially joined the HIARNG but soon transitioned to the active Army, where found himself on the frontlines of the Korean War, Sept. 1, 1951. He was assigned to Company H, 2nd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

On Aug. 26, 1951, the 7th Infantry Division launched an operation to secure a series of hills near the small village of Chup’a-ri, Korea. Kahoohanohano’s battalion was tasked to assault Hill 682, which it secured on Aug. 30, 1951.

He was in charge of a machine-gun squad supporting defensive positions of another company in his battalion when they came under attack by the enemy. The overwhelming numbers of the enemy forced his squad to execute a limited withdrawal. As the Soldiers fell back, Kahoohanohano ordered his squad to take up a more defensible position and provide covering fire for the friendly force.

After relocating his squad, Kahoohanohano, despite being wounded in the shoulder during initial attack, gathered a supply of grenades and ammunition, and returned to his original position to face the ranks of the onrushing enemy.

As enemy troops concentrated their strength against his emplacement in an effort to overrun it, Kahoohanohano continued to deliver accurate fire into the ranks of the attacking enemy. When his ammunition ran out, he continued to fight the enemy hand-to-hand, using his entrenching tool until he was killed.

Securing the Medal of Honor

For his actions at the Battle of Chup’a-ri, Kahoohanohano was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the United States Army’s second highest military decoration. The medal was presented to his mother on Maui in 1952.

In the late 1990s, Kahoohanohano’s brother, Abel Kahoohanohano Sr., began an effort to have his brother’s Distinguished Service Cross upgraded. Abel’s son George took up the cause after his father’s death.

After an unsuccessful Medal of Honor nomination in 2001, the family sought the help of Sen. Daniel Akaka. Akaka nominated Kahoohanohano for the medal again, and in 2009 was informed by the Secretary of the Army Pete Geren that the request had been approved.

A provision making the upgrade official was included in the 2010 Defense Authorization Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law on Oct. 28. The Medal of Honor was formally presented to the Kahoohanohano family at a White House Ceremony on May 2, 2011.

Category: News