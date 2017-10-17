NCO Academy dining hall gets improved nutrition program

1st Lt. Kira Heartwick

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Army is introducing the new and improved version of a performance-focused nutrition program aimed at encouraging service members to make healthier choices.

The dining facility at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy was the first on the island to launch G4G 2.0, on Oct. 13.

G4G 2.0 features a two-part coding system that lets diners determine the nutritional quality of food and beverages at a glance. A breakdown of G4G 2.0 follows:

G4G 2.0 Components

•Two-part coding system:

-Code 1: Green, Yellow, and Red color codes identify nutritional quality.

-Code 2: Low, Moderate, and High saltshaker symbols identify sodium content.

•Food-placement (choice architecture): G4G 2.0 will aim to display Green-coded foods and beverages in more visible places to encourage consumption; Red-coded foods and beverages will be placed in less visible places.

•Menu Coding Goals: G4G 2.0 daily menus will have at least 1 Green-coded entrée, 1 Green-coded starch and 1 Green-coded non-starch performance enhancing options available for Soldiers. Menus and recipe development by G4G and the Armed Forces Recipe Service (AFRS) ensure foods eaten for performance can still be tasty.

The aim of the program is not to eliminate Red-coded food and beverages from service members’ diets, but to encourage service members to eat fewer Red-coded foods. Likewise, G4G 2.0 is not “all or nothing.” It encourages service members to eat more Green-coded foods and beverages, not exclusively Green-coded foods and beverages.

Improvements

G4G 2.0 is the improved and updated version of the G4G program, which first originated with the Soldier Fueling Initiative in 2008. G4G used the stoplight-color labeling system to identify nutritious food choices.

The program initially encountered a multitude of challenges, which included inconsistent coding, inaccurate and unclear labels, lack of staff training, and limited program guidance. These challenges were frustrating to facilities and staff, and ultimately resulted in loss of trust in the G4G brand among Soldiers and dining facility (DFAC) diners.

Since receiving feedback, G4G has recognized its downfalls and has made corrections. G4G is releasing its 2.0 version, which promises to be completely reliable and accurate.

G4G 2.0 has noted the challenges faced in the earlier version and has incorporated the input of nutrition and food service professionals from all services. The G4G 2.0 Coding algorithm has been standardized to determine the appropriate color and sodium codes of recipes and ready to use (RTU) items. Additionally, the program references the latest nutrition science to more effectively impact the nutritional status of service members.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Category: News