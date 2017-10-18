RHC-P commander meets incoming USARPAC development advisor

Story and photo by

Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Sandra Minkel, the new senior development advisor to the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Ebony Tran, the deputy development advisor, met with Brig. Gen Bertram C. Providence, commander of Regional Health Command-Pacific, last week, in Honolulu.

Providence welcomed Minkel to the region and discussed continuing formal collaborations with the meeting’s participants. The RHC-P Global Health Engagement team works alongside USAID to employ a whole of government approach to regional health engagements that strengthen government interagency partnerships and support efforts in the U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) area of responsibility. During the meeting with Providence, Minkel received a RHC-P command brief, which focused on the global health engagement program as well as past and current collaboration efforts with USAID, such as the Bangladesh fistula repair mission series, which had its latest iteration this past April.

The command brief provided an overview of RHC-P’s global health engagement role, and a greater understanding of RHC-P and USAID’s continued partnership to build health capability and capacity with partner nations. With over 16 years of experience, Minkel is well posed for a seamless transition into her new role, which assists the region in ensuring the success of current missions, while working on expanding collaboration opportunities for the upcoming year. RHC-P is committed to the readiness of its medical force as well as sharing its medical expertise. By engaging in health engagements, the region is better trained and prepared to strengthen relationships at home and internationally. The ability to use the knowledge to build and strengthen relationships throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region is an integral part of accomplishing lifesaving missions in diverse environments.

Category: Health