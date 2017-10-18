TAMC pharmacies integral part of patient care

Story and photo by

Kristi Hayashida

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — Tripler Army Medical Center, also known as TAMC, celebrates pharmacy week on Oct. 15-20. During this time, the pharmacy staff is recognized for its invaluable commitment to each patient while providing safe and quality pharmacy services.

The TAMC’s pharmacy staff consists of over 100 members located in 15 central clinics and satellite locations across Oahu. The TAMC pharmacy optimizes access to care, refills and patient education services. It processes over 900 inpatient and 3,000 outpatient prescriptions and inpatient medication orders daily. Regardless of the number of patients, the pharmacy team is responsible for administering the right medication to the right person in the right quantity at the lowest cost.

The TAMC pharmacy conducts multiple safety checks with each prescription and consistently updates every patient profile to ensure safe and effective service. The systems, automation, workflow and technology are consistently upgrading to improve efficiencies. Pharmacists must confirm that the amount, type, direction and drug for every patient are accurate and safe.

“The pharmacy at TAMC is not just an extension or the final stop in the health care pipeline,” said Maj. Emily Holcomb, pharmacy resident. “We are integrated into the patient’s care from the very beginning, not just the final safety check. The pharmacy’s services are involved in every step of a patient’s health care experience. It’s continuous.”

Holcomb also described that every patient is unique and has unique medication needs.

Every medication is reviewed by a pharmacist to make sure it was ordered, appropriate and safely delivered for every patient, said Holcomb.

TAMC pharmacy week acknowledges the invaluable contributions that the pharmacists and technicians make to advance patient care.

Category: Health