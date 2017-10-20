Preparation underway for 2017 Lightning Forge training exercise

A convoy from 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd IBCT, 25th Infantry Division prepares to depart following instrumentation during Lightning Forge. (Photo by Jonathan Steffen, JPMRC Media Team)

Capt. Rich Diegel
196th Infantry Brigade

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 196th Infantry Brigade guarantees the training success of its partners. Essential to meeting this guarantee is its annual partnership with the 25th Infantry Division for the Lightning Forge training exercise.

Since 2014, Lightning Forge has evolved from an instrumented field training exercise for a single maneuver battalion to executing a home station unit training rotation for an entire brigade combat team in preparation for deployment to combat training centers.

Felise Ropati, Instrumentation Officer for JPMRC-ITACSS, briefs 3rd IBCT Soldiers during RSOI for Lightning Forge. (Photo by Jonathan Steffen JPMRC Media Team)

From Oct. 21-29, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers will deploy to various ranges across Oahu to engage in a decisive action training environment through an interactive and dynamic scenario developed by Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPMRC). During this period, 3rd IBCT will encounter multiple problem sets to include enemy opposition forces, a beleaguered host nation security force, interagency and multinational partnership, a civilian populace that broadly ranges from supportive of U.S. intervention to insurgency, and an emerging cyber threat.

To effectively train 3rd IBCT Soldiers during Lightning Forge 18-01, hundreds of personnel are required to fill the rolls of observer-controller trainers (OC/T), exercise control, division higher command, partner units, logistics, fire markers, enemy opposing forces, and other role players.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — In support of training exercise Lighting Forge 17, Sgt. Luis Ramirez, a motor transportation driver with the 25th Composite Truck Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, puts on face paint Oct. 18, prior to conducting a resupply mission to Soldiers at Dillingham Airfield. Training exercise Lightning Forge is designed to test the 25th Infantry Division to ensure that its Soldiers are fit, trained and always prepared for the rigors of combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs /Released)

For Lightning Forge 18-01, units partnering with JPMRC, 196th Infantry Brigade include: the 25th Infantry Division command group and staff, the 2nd IBCT, the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, the 25th Division Support Brigade, 25th Division Artillery, the Asymmetric Warfare Group, the 1st Special Forces Group, the 8th Military Police Brigade, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the 1st Information Operations Command, the Mission Training Complex-Hawaii, the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the Training and Doctrine Command, and the Georgia Army National Guard, among others.

Prior to Oct. 21-29, JPMRC, 196th Inf. Bde. led the 3rd IBCT and enablers through a series of academic conferences in various sites across Schofield Barracks and are completing the final stages of Reception, Staging, Onward movement and Integration (RSOI) as units deploy to the field.

During the RSOI period, 3rd IBCT equipment and personnel as well as enemy opposing forces and role players were given tracking systems. These devices emit signals, allowing exercise control to observe unit missions using the JPMRC Instrumentation System (IS). IS tracking data coupled with professional OC-Ts who observe all stages of unit planning and mission execution throughout the exercise, assists in preparing a comprehensive After Action Review, which will be delivered to the 3rd IBCT leadership to help them prepare for a successful deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Lightning Forge 18-01 is the fourth exercise in the series.

