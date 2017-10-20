Preparation underway for 2017 Lightning Forge training exercise

Capt. Rich Diegel

196th Infantry Brigade

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 196th Infantry Brigade guarantees the training success of its partners. Essential to meeting this guarantee is its annual partnership with the 25th Infantry Division for the Lightning Forge training exercise.

Since 2014, Lightning Forge has evolved from an instrumented field training exercise for a single maneuver battalion to executing a home station unit training rotation for an entire brigade combat team in preparation for deployment to combat training centers.

From Oct. 21-29, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers will deploy to various ranges across Oahu to engage in a decisive action training environment through an interactive and dynamic scenario developed by Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPMRC). During this period, 3rd IBCT will encounter multiple problem sets to include enemy opposition forces, a beleaguered host nation security force, interagency and multinational partnership, a civilian populace that broadly ranges from supportive of U.S. intervention to insurgency, and an emerging cyber threat.

To effectively train 3rd IBCT Soldiers during Lightning Forge 18-01, hundreds of personnel are required to fill the rolls of observer-controller trainers (OC/T), exercise control, division higher command, partner units, logistics, fire markers, enemy opposing forces, and other role players.

For Lightning Forge 18-01, units partnering with JPMRC, 196th Infantry Brigade include: the 25th Infantry Division command group and staff, the 2nd IBCT, the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, the 25th Division Support Brigade, 25th Division Artillery, the Asymmetric Warfare Group, the 1st Special Forces Group, the 8th Military Police Brigade, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the 1st Information Operations Command, the Mission Training Complex-Hawaii, the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the Training and Doctrine Command, and the Georgia Army National Guard, among others.

Prior to Oct. 21-29, JPMRC, 196th Inf. Bde. led the 3rd IBCT and enablers through a series of academic conferences in various sites across Schofield Barracks and are completing the final stages of Reception, Staging, Onward movement and Integration (RSOI) as units deploy to the field.

During the RSOI period, 3rd IBCT equipment and personnel as well as enemy opposing forces and role players were given tracking systems. These devices emit signals, allowing exercise control to observe unit missions using the JPMRC Instrumentation System (IS). IS tracking data coupled with professional OC-Ts who observe all stages of unit planning and mission execution throughout the exercise, assists in preparing a comprehensive After Action Review, which will be delivered to the 3rd IBCT leadership to help them prepare for a successful deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Lightning Forge 18-01 is the fourth exercise in the series.

