What are you up to this Halloween?

October

20 / Friday

Spookapalooza Haunted Train — Runs Oct. 20-21, with departure times at 7, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 p.m., Hawaiian Railway Society train yard, 91-1001 Renton Road, Ewa Beach. Food trucks on site. Cost: $5 for ages 3 and older (cash only). Reservations required. Call 681-5461 or visit hawaiianrailway.com.

Halloween Family Camp — Pack up your family for three days and two nights of camp fun and adventure at the annual Halloween YMCA Camp Erdman Family Camp, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22, located beachfront in Mokuleia.

The Family Camp, open to all ages from keiki to kupuna, is offered for an all-inclusive affordable fee, including cabin accommodations w/full bathrooms, bunk beds, hot showers and electricity, six delicious meals and a full schedule of activities for the whole family – including Halloween activities.

If you’d rather stay in a tent, bring your own tent camping. Special rates are available for military with valid ID. For more info, go to www.camperdman.org or call 637-4615.

Ghost tours — Weekly tours in Honolulu, Waikiki and Fort Street Mall, 7-9 p.m. Led by Mysteries of Hawaii’s Lopaka Kapanui. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Reservations required. Visit mysteries-of-hawaii.com/tours.

Zombie Paintball Massacre — Oct. 20-21, 27-31 from 7 to closing, 919 Kekaulike St., downtown. Presented by Scream 808. Presale $12, $10 per person for groups of 10 or more, $15 at the door, $20 FastPass. Visit scream808.com.

Walk with the Dead ghost tours — Held 7 p.m. nightly through October in the Capitol District. Steve Fredrick leads a 1.5-mile walk with stops at known sites of murders, deaths and suicides. For ages 21 and older. Cost: $40. Reservations required 48 hours in advance. Call 395-0674 or write stevestoursandfilms.vpweb.com.

Haunted Honolulu Zombie Trolley Tour — Oct. 20-21, 27-29 and 31, with tours at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; board at Honolulu Zoo or Waikiki Shell parking lots. Take the Waikiki Trolley to some of Honolulu’s most haunted sites but beware of uninvited riders. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Cost: $39. Visit 808ne.ws/2y0aGa9.

Haunted Plantation — Hawaii’s Plantation Village at 94-695 Waipahu St. is scheduled to have its Haunted Plantation: “Chapter 12: Apparitions” attraction Oct. 20-22, 27-29 from 7-11 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m. Step into the unknown as you walk through the houses of the plantation village.

This event is not for children under 13 years of age, pregnant women, people with heart or breathing problems. For more information, visit www.hawaiihauntedplantation.com, or call 808-783-8381. Tickets are cash only. General admission is $15. FastPass is $20 and VIP passes are $30. Gates open at 7 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Due to heavy attendance, gates will close early. Ticket booth opens at 6:15 p.m.

21 / Saturday

Ocean Craft Day — 10 a.m. to noon, Living Art Marine Center, 3239 Ualena St. Design an orange-colored T-shirt with a spooky octopus or animal of choice. Cost starts at $8. Reservations recommended. Visit 841-8080 or livingartmarinecenter.com.

Pumpkins at Aloun Farms — Aloun Farms, located at 91-1440 Farrington Highway, in Kapolei, presents the 17th Annual Great Kapolei Pumpkin Picking Patch on Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. There are tractor-pulled hayrides, pony rides, farm style food, picture booths, games and fun for everyone.

Admission is $3 (2 & under free). Pumpkins will be priced to size. Hayrides and parking are free. Pumpkin Patch 2017 opens to the public

23 / Monday

Haunted Fort Street Mall — Mondays; meet at Puna sculpture at Walker Park (next to TOPA Financial Center). Cost: $40.

24 / Tuesday

Consolidated Theatres — See some of the most iconic films from Sir Alfred Hitchcock in a special Hitchcocktober celebration! Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the month of October, audiences will be treated to landmark movies from the Master of Suspense at Kahala Theatres.

Tickets to all screenings priced at $10 each:

•Oct. 24 – “Rebecca”

•Oct. 31 – “Psycho” (also at ‘Olino in Kapolei, presented in TITAN LUXE)

Visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.

A Home Made Halloween — Salt Lake Shopping Center hosts 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Festivities include trick-or-treating, make-and-take crafts, games, prizes with costume contests for ages 12 and under at 11:30 a.m. Visit saltlakeshoppingcenter.com.

Great Pumpkin Festival — Holy Nativity hosts 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5286 Kalanianaole Highway, Aina Haina. Pumpkin patch with more than 2,500 locally grown pumpkins, entertainment, holiday market and food, games, arts and crafts for keiki, pony rides, rock climbing, mechanical bull and Nerf challenge. Call 373-3232 or visit hawaiipumpkinfest.com.

Keiki costume contest — Kamehameha Shopping Center hosts 1 p.m., (fronting Times Supermarket), for ages 12 and under. Visit kamehamehashoppingcenter.com.

Midnight Ghost Hunters — Halloween dance and costume contest: DanceMagic808 hosts 6-9:30 p.m., Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, second-floor Palladium. Cost: $6 ($3 members). Call 372-2256 or visit dancemagic808.com.

Ghost Tours — Bus tours are Oct. 21 and 28; meet at 11:45 p.m. in front of Hawaii State Library, 478 S. King St. Hear local scary tales during a three-hour bus ride to haunted spots; dress as your favorite haunted characters. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $40. Reservations required. Call 673-9099 or mysteries-of-hawaii.com/octoberevents.

Spook Life Park — Sea Life Park hosts, noon-4 p.m., at 41-202 Kalanianaole Highway, in Waimanalo. Festivities include trick-or-treating throughout the decorated Park grounds, a haunted theater, underwater pumpkin carving demonstrations in the bone-chilling depths of the Shark Cave and more.

Admission to the “Spook Life Park” event is priced at an unusually lucky number — just $13.01. Call 259-2500, or visit www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/Halloween17.

Boofest — Bellows Air Force Station is holding its annual Boofest, in Bldg. 220 Turtle Cove, from 5-9 p.m. Admission is free. There will be food trucks and activities such as a hairspray station, face painting, science demos, mini games, and more. Sign up at www.bellowsafs.com/boofest2017/contest for the costume contest. Limited sign-ups available on site.

The Bellows Zombie Escape is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Something has gone horribly wrong on Bellows and it lurks at Ahiki Mini Golf nature trail. Can you escape the zombie threat?

Call (808) 253-1508 or visit www.bellowsafs.com or facebook.com/bellowsafs.

22 / Sunday

Brave Walk — The inaugural Brave Hawaii Programs Halloween Fun Walk is at the City and County Civic Grounds, 550 S. King St., starting at 8 a.m. Costume contest for adults, students, kids and pets. Adult admission is $20, students are $10. Kids under 5 are free. There will be live entertainment, trick-or-treating along walk path, vendor booths and family-friendly activities. To enter the walk, log on to www.bravehawaii.org or call 371-1928.

25 / Wednesday

Spooktacular Halloween Party — Oct. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kapolei Public Library. Costumed keiki (12 and under) welcome for carnival-style games, roving puppeteer and photos with “Star Wars” members of Pacific Outpost of the 501st Legion. Call 693-7050.

Let’s go batty! — Celebrate Halloween with a make-and-take bat craft from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the FS Library on 181 Chapplear Rd., Bldg. 650. Bring your creation to the front desk for a spooktacular prize. Free while supplies last.

26 / Thursday

Rocky Horror Picture Show — The ARTS at Marks Garage & Tita Titsling are presenting this year’s annual exclusive Honolulu screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a new twist.

This is a fully interactive show accompanied with a full cast of characters.

Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a post-show soiree until 10:30 p.m.; $20 advance tickets, $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

The ARTS at Marks Garage is located at 1159 Nuuanu Ave on the corner of Nuuanu and Pauahi in downtown Honolulu, one block south of Beretania.

•Thursday Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

•Friday Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

•Saturday Oct. 28 at Midnight

•Tuesday Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

27 / Friday

Halloween costume contest — 6 p.m., Halawa District Park. Sponsored by Department of Parks and Recreation, Halawa Complex. Visit 483-7850.

ARTafterDARK — Honolulu Museum of Art, from 6-9 p.m. Come spend the night with some Halloween royalty at ARTafterDARK: “Kings & Queens.” There will be food, drink and entertainment. General admission is $25.

There is free street parking on Beretania and Kinau streets from 6 p.m. There is parking in the lot behind the Honolulu Museum of Art School (1111 Victoria St.). Enter from Beretania or Young Street. This lot closes promptly at 11 p.m.

