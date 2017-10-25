Join the Commissary Halloween celebration

DeCA Corporate Communications

News Release

FORT LEE, Va. — Commissary patrons with “frightening” costumes or “scary” food dishes are invited to showcase their Halloween-themed masterpieces on the Defense Commissary Agency’s social media.

Through Oct. 31, patrons can submit digital photographs of their best Halloween-themed costumes or food dishes to decabrand@deca.mil. All submissions should include name of the patron and their commissary.

“We want to see you in your best Halloween costume or peek at your most creative food item,” said Sallie Cauthers, a DeCA marketing and mass media specialist. “There’s no age limit for this celebration, so patrons of all ages can participate. All we ask is that the ‘spooktacular’ photo of your costume, food dish or both be related to Halloween.”

Category: Community