TAMC TIP: Novelty Face Painting

Face paints can be fun on Halloween and other special occasions. Here are tips to help keep your fun from leaving you with a rash, swollen eyelids, or other reaction.

* Follow all directions carefully.

* Don’t decorate your face with things that aren’t intended for your skin.

* If your face paint has a very bad smell, this could be a sign that it is contaminated. Throw it away and use another one.

* Like soap, some things are OK on your skin, but not in your eyes. Some face paint or other makeup may say on the label that it is not for use near the eyes. Believe this, even if the label has a picture of people wearing it near their eyes.

* If you’re decorating your skin with something you’ve never used before, you might try a dab of it on your arm for a couple of days to check for an allergic reaction before you put it on your face. This is an especially smart thing to do if you tend to have allergies.

