Tripler amplifies RelayHealth secure messaging

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

HONOLULU — At Tripler Army Medical Center, commonly referred to as TAMC, our mission is to provide safe, high quality, patient-centered health care to all we are honored to serve, and RelayHealth – secure messaging is a tool that helps do just that.

The RelayHealth secure messaging system presents an opportunity to improve access-to-care to all TAMC patients by allowing them to communicate securely online with their health care teams and avoid unnecessary visits and calls to the doctor.

Implementing

Earlier this month, experts from the RelayHealth team conducted refresher and initial training courses to more than 300 health care providers and supporting staff members at Tripler and U.S. Army Health Clinic – Schofield Barracks.

“When RelayHealth was first introduced at Tripler, it was only implemented in the primary care clinics. Since then, there has been a push for its use in the specialty clinics,” said Brandon Henderson, chief of clinical systems training at TAMC. “While the primary care clinics have been using RelayHealth for several years, more and more specialty clinics are realizing how useful RelayHealth can be for their staff and patients.”

All TRICARE beneficiaries can use RelayHealth to receive test and laboratory results, access health information, request appointments or referrals, renew medications and obtain guidance to address minor health concerns.

“I believe that RelayHealth has enabled the health care team and the patient/families to have more opportunities to communicate and build that therapeutic relationship. There are so many patient-centered features that can be utilized by this system and we hope to encourage our patients and staff to use these as a tool to further optimize their health care,” explains Dr. Kris Baik, TAMC medical director of the pediatric patient-centered medical home.

“As a secondary benefit, it reduces the need for many families to physically come into the office for medical concerns or issues that can be addressed by alternative secure methods,” added Baik. “This increases our ability to offer more office visits for those children who need hands-on assessment and care. In this way, using RelayHealth not only benefits the user but the whole community we serve.”

RelayHealth doesn’t just improve communication between patient and provider, but also between provider and provider.

“An often overlooked feature of RelayHealth is that it offers a secure way for providers to communicate with each other, otherwise known as “colleague-to-colleague” messaging. Rather than sending an email via Outlook or trying to call another provider to ask a question, providers can email each other using RelayHealth,” Henderson explains. “A provider from the family medicine clinic can message a provider in the surgery department to ask a question before sending a consult, and the family medicine provider may find a consult is not necessary.”

RelayHealth secure messaging enhances health care delivery at Tripler directly affecting the care provided to our service members, families, retirees and all we serve as part of our Ohana.

“We are using today’s technology to better serve our patients,” said Henderson.

Register

To register for RelayHealth go to https://mil.relayhealth.com.

Category: Health