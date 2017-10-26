500th MI welcomes new NCO Corps inductees

Story and photo by

Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — From the moment a Soldier joins the Army, it is the noncommissioned officer (NCO) who leads the way, every step of the way.

The Noncommissioned Officer Corps can be traced back to when the continental Army was formed in 1775. Although many changes have been made over the years, the legacy and traditions continue.

Newly promoted NCOs from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater (MIB-T) were inducted into the NCO Corps during a NCO induction ceremony at the Sgt. Smith Theater, Oct. 18, here.

The ceremony signified the junior enlisted Soldiers transitioning to the ranks of the NCOs and fulfilling the responsibilities inherent to that role.

“In my mind a sergeant is the most important role in the Army,” said guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto (Jay) Garza, senior enlisted NCO, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “In my mind, a sergeant is clearly where the rubber meets the road, where the ax meet the stone and where the biggest impact is made on our most heavily populated number of Soldiers, our junior enlisted Soldiers.”

Garza highlighted the three intangibles of readiness: good order and discipline, cohesion, and trust.

“You, the sergeant, have the responsibility to instill good order and discipline in your Soldiers,” he said. “Get to know everything about your Soldiers. If you establish trust, you understand why one Soldier runs into harm’s way to save the life of another.”

The ceremony began with a brief history of the NCO Corps and the long-standing tradition of the NCO induction.

“I think being inducted into the NCO Corps gives that drive to actually perform as an NCO by leading and taking care of Soldiers,” said inductee Sgt. Darrell M. Berry, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th MIB-T. “Being a leader doesn’t stop at work. It continues off duty.”

“Train me Sergeant, so that I too can be called Sergeant,” echoed through the theater as junior enlisted Soldiers stood before the NCO inductees to recite the “A Soldier’s Request.”

“The ceremony represents a symbolic history and I think it’s a good example for the Soldiers to see it,” inductee Sgt. Jose Catala, 205th MI Bn., said. “It will motivate them to be an NCO too and do whatever they have to do to be ready.”

During the ceremony, three inductees lit red, white and blue candles as they recited a section of the NCO Creed. The red candle signified valor, the white candle signified purity and the blue candle signified perseverance.

“To be able to see one of my own peers transition into that role, and now having that professional credential as well, it’s very important for me to see that,” said Spc. Ingmar B. Stevens, B Company, 205th MI Bn.

As each inductee’s name was called, they walked through the NCO arch with a sense of pride, ready to take on the charge of the NCO.

“As a sergeant that is about to be inducted into the prestigious corps of the noncommissioned officer, and everything that walking under those arches signifies, the NCOs that came before you, the history and lineage of our corps, I ask that you master the intangibles that build our history, building cohesion, establishing trust in your teams and your squads,” said Garza. “If you master the intangibles, I assure you, you will build tangible readiness.”

