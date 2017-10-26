The undead run

-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Participants take a photo before the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Runners get candy while attending the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Participants get their face painted before the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Participants take a photo before the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Competitors in costume pose for a photo before the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A runner snarls while participating in the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Runners compete in the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Runners wait for the start of the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Participants sign in at the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Winners pose for a photo after the Zombie 5K Run at Leader’s Field, Oct. 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
Tags: Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation, FMWR
Category: Community