205th MI Soldiers engage readiness training with Reservists

Story and photo by

1st Lt. Kyle S. Richardson

500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

FORT SHAFTER — The 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th MI Brigade-Theater (MIB-T), conducted a joint training mission with Soldiers from the 301st MI Battalion (Reserve component), 500th MIB-T, July 10-Sept. 29, here.

The 205th MI BN works closely with the U.S. Army-Pacific (USARPAC) Analysis and Control Element (ACE) to conduct training through the All Source Analysis Live Environment Training (LET) Program.

The LET program allows Soldiers to be able to not only experience and contribute to real-world intelligence missions, but it also enables them to build rapport with their counterparts.

“The partnership between the USARPAC ACE and Reserve and National Guard units provides a real-world strategic intelligence environment for Soldiers to train and test their skills in a number of key areas,” said Capt. Andrea Terpin, targeting officer in charge, USARPAC ACE. “The Soldiers return to their home units with relevant knowledge, connects and increase skill levels,” she said.

While using classified systems, the training introduced the Soldiers to cutting edge analytical concepts, the enemy threat within the area of operation and exposed them to a particular region or country to cover.

Throughout each training operation, Soldiers were responsible for ensuring that general officers and foreign military leaders were briefed on each mission they were assigned to.

The program is designed for Soldiers to excel in their specific military occupational specialty as an all source analysis. Soldiers worked with joint and interagency partners daily. During the training, the Soldiers were also mentored by other all source analysis, NCOs and officers as they fulfilled their intelligence mission.

Upon completion of the program, these Soldiers are ready and equipped to apply the knowledge and skills that they have acquired to support combatant commanders.

“It was a great learning experience working with USARPAC and the 205th MI Bn.,” said Spc. Colton Boyer, all source analyst, 301st MI Bn. “I was able to provide theater level support, which is an aspect I have never dealt with before as an all source intelligence analyst.”

The Soldiers participated in an all source analysis LET program, where they were able to gain new skill levels as an all source analyst and experience real-world intelligence missions.

Category: News