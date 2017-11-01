Boy Scout partner with 500th MI to reach Eagle Scout goal



Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii—Most young boys who are a part of the Boys Scouts of America (BSA) look forward to achieving the promotion to Eagle Scout. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the BSA. For a Boy Scout to be promoted to that rank, he must complete a community service project.

The project gives a Boy Scout the opportunity to demonstrate leadership, while performing a project for the benefit of his community.

Tyler Struble, 16, of Boy Scout Troop 44 in Kapolei, along with the help of over a dozen volunteer Soldiers and Department of the Army (D.A.) Civilians of the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater (MIB-T) and family members, successfully completed his Eagle Scout Project at the Pacific Foundry Building Sep. 30, here.

Struble’s project was to plant new plants in all of the garden beds in front of the Pacific Foundry. This involved removing all the weeds and brush from the area and planting several new plants.

“I didn’t realize how long it would take to plant everything. The ground was really hard and we had to use pick axes to dig the holes,” said Struble. “I think the project went very well, better than I expected,” he said.

The project required that the chosen organization would benefit from it.

With the support and donation of the plants with the directorate of public works, he was able to receive all the plants of his choice.

Struble was responsible for planning and coordinating the project execution from start to finish. He took measurements and designed a plan for each garden bed.

Using the tools from the unit and other tools and supplies purchased through fundraising, the volunteers were split into five teams to tackle each garden bed.

“I really enjoyed volunteering to help with Tyler’s eagle scout project,” said volunteer Sgt. Katie E. Quick, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th MIB-T. “It allowed me to be more involved with providing support from my unit and help with the local community,” she said.

One of the open garden beds that was planted, now have a picnic table in the center of it, to allow Soldiers to be able to have a place to sit outside for lunch or to just take a break from work.

With hard work and dedication, Struble’s project will soon pay off. He has closed out his project report, to include before, during and after photos of the event, with his Scout Master and the BSA council.

The next step in the promotion process will be for him to complete his eagle board of review.

When asked about his board review, Stuble stated “I haven’t done my board review yet. There are a few guys in my troop who still have to do their eagle projects, so it will be a few months from now.”

Struble is currently enrolled in the STEM program for engineering in his school, as he aspires to be an aerospace engineer.

Category: Online Exclusives